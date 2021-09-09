Orangeburg County official’s comment renews police shootings debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County councilwoman’s comments about police shootings spurred a response from the Orangeburg County sheriff and reaction by the county councilwoman.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell did not call Councilwoman Deloris Frazier by name, but said it is “disrespectful” to not acknowledge deputies’ efforts to establish trusting community relationships.

Frazier said Wednesday she supports the sheriff, has done so since he took office and will continue to do so.

The issue began Tuesday when County Council agreed to award West Columbia-based Lyn-Rich Contracting Company a contract to build an indoor shooting range for $274,465. The project will take about six to nine months to complete.

The indoor shooting range will be located off Homestead Road in Bowman. The county already has an outdoor shooting range on the property, which will remain.

The shooting range will be used by law enforcement personnel requiring training.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the indoor shooting range will provide officers a chance to shoot year-round without being impacted by the weather.

“Let’s make sure when they are training that they are doing the proper thing, Harold,” Frazier said during Tuesday’s meeting. “We don’t want them to come shooting our Black guys in the back every time they run.”

Orangeburg County Council Meeting September 7, 2021 Posted by County of Orangeburg on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Young said he would yield that concern to the sheriff’s office.

At the meeting, Frazier said, “He (the sheriff) is doing a beautiful job. It is a community problem.”

Frazier made the motion to move forward with the new training facility and all other council members present voted in favor of opening the site.

Nonetheless, Frazier’s initial comment prompted response on social media, with calls for her to apologize and even resign.

“I am not going to resign,” Frazier said. “I volunteered for Ravenell on his team when he first got elected. I have voted for him ever since. He has done a beautiful job. The problem is a community one. It’s not Ravenell’s problem. I said that.”

Frazier said it’s time to move forward. “This was twisted. This is a problem on the national level.”

Ravenell’s prepared statement Wednesday states: “As a county, we are tasked to work together and create a community where everyone who lives and works here feels safe and heard. As the sheriff and the leader of over 120 sworn law enforcement officers and the father of two young black males, I am well aware of the current social climate in our nation. However, these roles also allow me to see the bigger picture of working together and engaging in a solution-driven conversation that creates unity and not divisiveness.

“We are currently in a climate where law enforcement is actively working to establish trusting community relationships and building sustainable bridges that extend to the core of ‘community.’ It is disheartening, disrespectful and ill-informed for a statement on any platform that states otherwise and doesn’t acknowledge the investment of the deputies that serve this county.

“Deputies of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are sworn to serve ALL, regardless of race, creed or gender. This is carried out every day with professionalism and integrity. Our agency diligently works to train and develop deputies that serve Orangeburg County to include those that overlook the daily commitment and sacrifice of these men and women.

“I speak for the outstanding men and women I have the honor of serving with and reinforce that despite the noise, I am committed to staying laser focused on my duties, employees and the citizens of Orangeburg County and serving with excellence. Please continue to keep law enforcement in your prayers.”

