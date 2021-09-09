SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

One killed in collision on private property in Richland County

Officials say a pickup truck hit a pedestrian while on the property.
Officials say a pickup truck hit a pedestrian while on the property.(WMBF)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Wednesday evening in Columbia, officials say.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol the collision happened off of Oakland Avenue in Columbia around 9 p.m..

Officials say a pickup truck hit a pedestrian while on private property resulting in fatal injuries. Highway Patrol did not say what led up to the collision.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

West Columbia's special meeting is set to take place at 4 p.m., with both a mask mandate and an...
Columbia, West Columbia vote to institute mask mandates
Nicole Amick
Lexington Co. teacher who survived COVID is a living, breathing miracle
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh’s law license
Rat found at college apartment complex
UofSC students express concerns about rats, broken security gate at apartment complex
Left to Right: Mark Harmon, William Beasley and Brittney Cook
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Saluda County, officials say

Latest News

Deputy Chief Chris Cowan is currently a Deputy Chief for the Richland County Sheriff’s...
Cayce hires 29 year police veteran as new Chief of Police
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss returns home
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,466 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths Thursday
Maigon Brooke Joyner
Wilmington PD looking for missing 25-year-old woman