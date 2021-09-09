One killed in collision on private property in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Wednesday evening in Columbia, officials say.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol the collision happened off of Oakland Avenue in Columbia around 9 p.m..

Officials say a pickup truck hit a pedestrian while on private property resulting in fatal injuries. Highway Patrol did not say what led up to the collision.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

