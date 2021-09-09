SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Now is time for flu shots, CDC says

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a lot of talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, but top U.S. health officials are urging Americans not to forget about the flu shot.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, many hospitals are busting at the seams.

“We are having to prepare ourselves for having yet again another surge after the Labor Day holiday and, by the way, after kids going to school,” said Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, president of clinical care for the Providence Health System.

Packed hospitals are another reason to be concerned about the flu.

Each year influenza causes millions to be sick, hundreds of thousands to be hospitalized and tens of thousands of deaths.

However, the U.S. saw an extremely low number of flu cases in 2020.

“Last year, I think we had one case total at our hospital,” said Dr. Eric Adkins, an emergency physician at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Adkins said the low number of cases was likely due to public health measures like mask wearing and physical distancing.

This year, with many unmasking, Adkins said getting a flu shot is one of the ways to protect yourself.

“Don’t let having one year of having low influenza cases make you feel comfortable without getting the vaccine,” Adkins said.

The time to think about getting a flu shot is now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They recommend getting the influenza vaccine by the end of October.

The agency said people can be vaccinated from both flu and COVID-19 at the same time because you can also catch both viruses at the same time.

“They’re going to be more likely to require hospitalization and may even need an ICU level of care, potentially with a ventilator,” Adkins said.

The CDC said some children need two doses of the flu vaccine.

Influenza vaccination can also be considered for those who are pregnant, especially anyone in the third trimester of pregnancy, because the CDC said this can help protect their infants during the first months of life when the child is too young to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Columbia's special meeting is set to take place at 4 p.m., with both a mask mandate and an...
Columbia, West Columbia vote to institute mask mandates
Nicole Amick
Lexington Co. teacher who survived COVID is a living, breathing miracle
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh’s law license
Rat found at college apartment complex
UofSC students express concerns about rats, broken security gate at apartment complex
Left to Right: Mark Harmon, William Beasley and Brittney Cook
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Saluda County, officials say

Latest News

An officer-involved shooting was reported inside the Person County courthouse on Thursday...
Two deputies injured in shooting at Person County courthouse after defendant tried to attack people
Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.
Amazon offers to pay college expenses for its workers
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Department to review police force in Columbus, Ohio
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
After Ida trapped a dolphin in an inland canal, multiple agencies team up for "Operation Free...
Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued from Louisiana canal