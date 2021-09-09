Lexington man remembers brother on 20th anniversary of 9/11

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WIS) - As the 20th anniversary of September 11th approaches, our nation looks back on the events of that day and the innocent people that we lost.

Over 2,000 people died in the attacks.

343 were firefighters.

With 343 different stories of how they got to the twin towers that day.

For one Midtown firefighter, he was supposed to be off-the-clock, but he kept his radio on him and heard the calls when the first plane hit.

Shortly after the second plane crashed, he was on the scene.

That firefighter was Michael J. Clarke.

His brother, Jim Clarke is now a resident of Lexington – moving from Staten Island to the Midlands several years ago.

Although it’s been two decades since Jim has seen his brother Michael, he remembers that period in time like it was yesterday.

“And here I am standing on a corner and caddy-cornered to me is the remnants of the North Tower and you could see the hole where they cut Ladder 6 out of and it would turn out not 12 hours later my brother was recovered from under that hole,” Jim says holding back tears, “and here I am looking at it, not realizing that’s where he was.”

It was around 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 and Jim was standing in lower Manhattan looking at the World Trade Center.

It had been nearly three weeks since Sept. 11 and nearly three weeks since Jim had seen Michael, who was listed among the missing after the twin towers came down.

“I grabbed the phone, I called my father to see where Michael was and he said ‘Oh Michael’s working, he’ll be home for dinner I was like no dad we’re under attack,” Jim recalls the moments he saw the attacks on TV, “And he said, ‘What do you mean?’ And I said, ‘They just put two planes through the World Trade Center.’”

What Jim and his father, Jack, would later find out was that Michael was dispatched to the World Trade Center after the second plane hit.

Although being called to the South Tower originally, Michael ended up in the North Tower, making it all the way up to the 28th floor and almost making it all the way out of the building.

“And one of the guys said yeah we lost 300-400 guys and my dad said, yeah I lost my son. When the building came down, he said I lost my son,” Jim recalls.

It was a father’s intuition, a sinking feeling that would ultimately come to pass.

As a family of first responders, the Clarkes were no strangers to tragedy, but tragedy had never hit them like this.

On Sept. 29, 2001, Michael Clarke’s body was recovered between the lobby and the second floor of the North Tower.

“He was this close to surviving the collapse and this close to getting out of the building,” says Jim.

Michael wasn’t found alone.

First responders also recovered the bodies of all the guys that went in with him – a true testament to the sacrifice and unity of firefighters everywhere.

“His best friend Dennis was told, ‘Come on brother, we have to go.’ And he said ‘My guys are right behind me, we came in together, we’re going out together,’ and he refused to leave that door. He could have walked out of that building at any time, but he would not leave without the rest of the guys,” Jim explains.

These stories are the ones that Jim holds tight as he tries to piece together Michael’s final day.

Two decades later, those stories are displayed in physical form in a room dedicated to Michael in Jim’s home.

But aside from what’s tangible, Jim says, most of all he’s thankful for all the memories he shares with his younger brother.

“We spent a lot of time together, went out a lot of places together, whether it was a club, whether it was dancing, even a couple of cowboy bars in Jersey or something,” Jim says smiling, “You know, it meant a lot especially after losing him, that I have those memories, that I’m glad you know we weren’t the 27-year-old and the 34-year-old with different lives, our lives actually intermingled.”

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, Jim and his wife, Kym, are traveling to New York City to spend the day at Michael’s firehouse.

Jim says he’s never gone to Ground Zero and he never will.

Through all his loss, Jim says his family is still lucky because they were able to recover Michael.

He says there are families that didn’t get anything back and for that, he doesn’t want to take up any room at Ground Zero, he would rather give extra room to allow those families to grieve – 20 years later.

