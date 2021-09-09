SkyView
Get on your dancing shoes for 42nd Street!

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready to hear some amazing songs, watch some fun dances, and get drawn to the power of a pair of dancing shoes.

42nd Street hits the stage Friday. Town Theatre on Sumter Street in downtown Columbia welcomes 42nd Street, the toe-tapping musical production.

You’ll see lots of dancing feet in this paramount show-business musical. Two of the cast members joined WIS TV Midday to highlight the upcoming performance. Grace Sawick plays the role of Peggy Sawyer. And Joy Alexander, who two decades ago danced in the production, is the choreographer.

42nd Street opens Friday, Sept. 10. The Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday shows are at 3 p.m.

Performances close on Sept. 26.

