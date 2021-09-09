First Alert Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine and lower humidity in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for plenty of sunshine in the Midlands along with lower humidity values!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. Most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

· We’re tracking sunshine and low humidity for your weekend.

· We’ll see mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

· Sunshine is expected for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s.

· Temperatures will rise back into the 90s early next week. More rain arrives later in the week.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

A cold front will move east of the Midlands tonight, pushing all of the showers we’ve seen today offshore and keeping Mindy off the coast, too. As a result, most of the night will be dry.

So, as we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It won’t be as warm. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s.

As high pressure builds over the Midlands from the northeast, we’ll see more sunshine and lower humidity values in the area.

On Friday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Lower humidity is expected. So, it will feel comfortable. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

This weekend, we’ll see more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Humidity levels will creep back up next week along with our high temperatures. In fact, highs will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will increase through the week as well.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Mindy is hanging on as a tropical depression but not for long. The system is expected to become a remnant area of low pressure into Friday. Still, rip currents will be a risk at all beaches in South Carolina.

Hurricane Larry continues to spin in the Atlantic Ocean, impacting Bermuda. The storm will also continue to create dangerous rip currents along U.S. East Coast beaches over the next several days. Be careful.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Not As Warm. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (30% Chance). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

