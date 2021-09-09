SkyView
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.

Malek Moore
Malek Moore(Source: FBI Charlotte)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – The FBI office in Charlotte is asking people in the Carolinas to be on high alert for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who is wanted in connection to two murders in North Carolina.

Malek Anthony Moore, 29, is wanted by both the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Greensboro Police Department.

Police said he’s connected to 21-year-old Christian Mbimba’s death on Sept. 3 in Greensboro.

Then police said on Sept. 5 he killed Gabryelle Allnutt who had traveled to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape Hurricane Ida.

The FBI said that he has been identified in multiple other violent offenses and they have been against strangers.

The agency said he may be using public transportation and railways and could be traveling through North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

He has a scar on his hand, a tattoo of three circles on his shoulder, teardrop tattoos on the left and right cheek and his left ear pierced.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

