FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – The FBI office in Charlotte is asking people in the Carolinas to be on high alert for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who is wanted in connection to two murders in North Carolina.

Malek Anthony Moore, 29, is wanted by both the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Greensboro Police Department.

The #FBI is assisting @CMPD & Greensboro PD with the search for Malek Moore. He is wanted for two murders and could be traveling to SC or VA. Call 911 if you see him. Do not approach him. pic.twitter.com/pVRyCbz7bq — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) September 9, 2021

Police said he’s connected to 21-year-old Christian Mbimba’s death on Sept. 3 in Greensboro.

Then police said on Sept. 5 he killed Gabryelle Allnutt who had traveled to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape Hurricane Ida.

The FBI said that he has been identified in multiple other violent offenses and they have been against strangers.

The agency said he may be using public transportation and railways and could be traveling through North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

He has a scar on his hand, a tattoo of three circles on his shoulder, teardrop tattoos on the left and right cheek and his left ear pierced.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

