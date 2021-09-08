SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: State health dept. gives update on COVID, state’s response

DHEC is providing its weekly update on COVID-19 in South Carolina.
DHEC is providing its weekly update on COVID-19 in South Carolina.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips and Lisa Weismann
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shared grim numbers during the agency’s weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

Dr. Brannon Traxler said South Carolina surpassed three-quarters of a million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and is just four deaths away from reaching a death toll of 11,000.

DON’T SEE THE LIVE VIDEO? Click here to watch.

Traxler also said schools are seeing the number of cases among students and teachers at rates that are higher than this same time last year.

“There are three main reasons why COVID-19 is affecting our students and teachers so much this year,” Traxler said. “Not enough people are vaccinated. Not enough people are consistently improperly wearing masks, and the Delta variant is proven to be hyper transmissible, it is so easily spread.”

Children under the age of 11 are not currently eligible to take any of the existing COVID-19 vaccines, so they remain susceptible, she said.

“The way that we protect our children is for everyone who is 12 and older to get fully vaccinated immediately,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, 192 deaths over long holiday weekend
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
Josiah T.J. Sanders
16-year-old killed in Columbia shooting, officials say
City of Columbia votes to implement vaccine mandate for all employees
City of Columbia votes to implement vaccine mandate for all employees

Latest News

West Columbia's special meeting is set to take place at 4 p.m., with both a mask mandate and an...
LIVE: City of West Columbia votes to institute mask mandates
Mayor Benjamin endorsed 33-year-old lawyer Sam Johnson to be his replacement.
Benjamin endorses former aide for Mayor
Benjamin Endorses Johnson for Mayor
Benjamin Endorses Johnson for Mayor
Columbia, West Columbia set to institute mask mandates
Columbia, West Columbia set to institute mask mandates
State Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh’s law license
State Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh’s law license