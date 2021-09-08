SkyView
UofSC students express concerns about rats, broken security gate at apartment complex

By Lauren Adams
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina students are expressing their concerns about the living condition of their apartment complex after finding rats, roaches, and broken appliances.

On Tuesday, two sophomores capture video of a large rat crawling down the wall of a hallway at YOUnion At Columbia apartments.

One of the students, Erin Quarters, says she contacted the leasing office about that rodent. She says they told her they would send out an exterminator but so far she hasn’t seen one.

She says this is one of the many issues she’s had to deal with.

Quarters said her dishwasher is broken, her ceiling fan doesn’t turn on, and the gate arm behind her apartment is broken.

She says the broken security arm allowed a man to drive his car into the back parking lot and climb onto her balcony.

She said the leasing office told her it will take weeks to months to fix the security gate.

Quarters tells WIS the communication between the residents and the leasing office is poor.

“Obviously you can run into these issues anywhere and I’m not upset over some of the things,” Quarters said. “I’m upset with the way they’re handling the issues.”

WIS reached out to the apartment complex and they issued a statement saying in part:

“The rat issue is an isolated incident. The property doesn’t have a rodent issue, per our professional pest service which inspected the property following the incident.”

As far as the security arm at the back parking lot, the complex said, “A work order has been issued and that arm should be repaired in the next few days.”

The apartment complex said they deal with maintenance issues in a professional and timely fashion, but went on to say they are suffering from a staff shortage due to COVID.

You can read the full statement from YOUnion At Columbia below:

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

