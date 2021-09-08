TROPICS: Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 91L and its potential impacts on the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on low pressure showing some signs of development in the tropics.

Headlines:

Tropical Wave Invest 91L is showing signs of development over the Gulf of Mexico.

The system has a medium chance of tropical development in the coming days.

Invest 91L could form into a tropical depression or tropical storm late Wednesday or Thursday.

The next name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane List is Mindy.

Regardless of development, some of the system’s moisture will push into the Midlands, creating showers and storms.

Weather Story:

All eyes are on Invest 91L churning over the Gulf of Mexico.

“Invest” means that the National Hurricane Center is investigating an area of interest in the tropics.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the system had sustained winds at 30 mph and was moving north-northeast at 8 mph. The pressure was at 1010 mb.

The area of low pressure is showing signs of tropical development over the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, it has a medium chance of development.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Invest 91L could form into a tropical depression or tropical storm by late Wednesday or Thursday as it pushes a bit closer to the northern Gulf Coast.

The system is expected to track over land toward Florida or Georgia, then emerge over the offshore waters of the southeast U.S. coast. By then, it could strengthen even more.

Regardless of development, though, some of the system’s moisture will push into the Midlands through Thursday, creating scattered showers and storms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, in fact, Wednesday and Thursday. Watch out for localized flooding.

