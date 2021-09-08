SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.

The storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, 192 deaths over long holiday weekend
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
Josiah T.J. Sanders
16-year-old killed in Columbia shooting, officials say
City of Columbia votes to implement vaccine mandate for all employees
City of Columbia votes to implement vaccine mandate for all employees

Latest News

Left to Right: Mark Harmon, William Beasley and Brittney Cook
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Saluda County, officials say
Most breakthrough cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization are among older adults and...
Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says
COVID breakthrough cases occur in older, sick people
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
Prisma hospitals postpone elective inpatient surgeries due to lack of bed space, hospital says