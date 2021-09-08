SkyView
Tidelands Health terminates one fill-in worker, two resign due to COVID-19 vaccine requirement

(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The deadline has come and gone for Tidelands Health employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Back in July, Tidelands Health announced that it would require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tidelands team members had until Sept. 7 to get it or face termination. There was an attestation and declination process for those who could not receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. Also, those who had tested positive for COVID-19 before could also choose to decline the vaccine.

The hospital system said on Wednesday that it had to terminate one worker who would fill-in on an as-needed basis.

A spokesperson said that two workers also resigned ahead of the deadline.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 Tidelands Health employee partners received the COVID-19 vaccine and are now in compliance with the policy.

