SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new Yale University study shows people with severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 tend to be older and have underlying health conditions.

The average age of those studied was 80 and more than half were overweight, had lung disease or diabetes.

Most of them also had cardiovascular disease.

Of the patients who tested positive, 18% had been given at least one dose of the vaccine. Another third were fully vaccinated.

Just under half didn’t show symptoms for COVID-19. They were hospitalized for something unrelated.

Of the 54 breakthrough cases, 14 patients had severe symptoms.

According to the study, this is not a complete picture of breakthrough cases because everyone studied showed up sick to the hospital.

It also didn’t look at any cases after the delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

The study looked at close to 1,000 patients in the Yale New Haven Health system from the end of March to July.

It was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, 192 deaths over long holiday weekend
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
Josiah T.J. Sanders
16-year-old killed in Columbia shooting, officials say
City of Columbia votes to implement vaccine mandate for all employees
City of Columbia votes to implement vaccine mandate for all employees

Latest News

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
Mayor Benjamin endorsed 33-year-old lawyer Sam Johnson to be his replacement.
Benjamin endorses former aide for Mayor
Columbia, West Columbia set to institute mask mandates
Columbia, West Columbia set to institute mask mandates
State Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh’s law license
State Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh’s law license