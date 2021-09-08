SkyView
Police: Man assaulted, exposed himself to women walking in Rock Hill neighborhood

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Rock Hill police are looking for the man they said assaulted and exposed himself to a woman.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to Hunters Trail at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday. They spoke with the woman, who said a man approached her while she was walking in the neighborhood and asked if she wanted to make $50.

When the woman told the man she didn’t need any money, the man allegedly touched her inappropriately as she walked away, police said.

According to the RHPD, the suspect grabbed the woman, who began to fight as he pulled down his pants exposing himself.

The victim fought and screamed, alarming a neighbor who the startled the man and caused him to leave, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill police at (803) 329-7293.

