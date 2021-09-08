Lexington Co. teacher who survived COVID is a living, breathing miracle

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One Lexington County teacher says her bout with COVID 19, while unvaccinated, nearly cost her her life.

Nicole Amick, 34 of Batesburg, says her battle with COVID started with a backache, light cough, and a fever of 99.9.

But it quickly devolved into a life-threatening situation.

“Really and truly it was just a cough and a little bit of fever that I had, Nicole said. “And then I got so sick, so fast.”

Her journey with the virus began last month, as she prepared for the new school year.

Amick is a math teacher at Gilbert Middle School, as well as a volleyball coach and wife, trying to start a family.

Nicole says she didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine because she was undergoing hormone therapy to get pregnant.

At first, she says experienced mild symptoms. But on Saturday, August 7 Nicole said she texted her friend, complaining that she felt pretty run down.

Nicole laid down for a nap and didn’t wake up.

“My husband was trying to wake me up and I was unresponsive.”

Nicole was immediately rushed to Lexington Medical Center. Her condition was so dire, and she was deteriorating so fast that the first night, doctors gave her family a prognosis, that on its surface, seemed insurmountable.

“I believe they gave me about a 20% chance to make it thru that Saturday night, which is still kind of emotional to think about.”

Nicole says her heart was only functioning at 30%, and the outlook was bleak.

Nicole says her doctor pulled her husband Brent aside to deliver the news. Nicole needed to be placed in a medically induced coma on a ventilator. And with that, the physician and Nicole’s husband bowed in prayer, asking for a miracle.

Seven long days later, with the help of medical professionals by her side, they got an answer to that prayer.

Nicole woke up.

“When I started coming to...really that Sunday...I just had so many questions for the nurse that night. I remember asking questions like ‘What has happened? What is all this stuff on me?’ And she was like honey, let me tell you, you’ve been thru a lot.”

Three days later, Nicole’s condition improved so dramatically, that she was released from the hospital, which she describes as a miracle in and of itself.

Now she urges anyone who will listen to avoid the trauma of what she went through by getting vaccinated.

“Since this ordeal, I was really happy to learn that Brent has been vaccinated. He’s fully vaccinated now, and he started that on the Monday after I went to the hospital. And I plan to be vaccinated as soon as I can.

Any little thing that we can do to help protect yourselves, your families, and others...you should do.”

Coming that close to death’s doorstep, places life in a brand new lens.

“I’ve really been on quite a journey. It’s been something that’s been eye-opening and just makes you really grateful for each day.”

And yet, she can’t help but remember, what got her through the toughest battle she’s faced.

“I’m here today, by the power of prayer, the miracle of medicine, and Dr. Keith and his staff at Lexington Medical Center.

A powerful alliance that giving Nicole another chance. Knowing each breath is a precious gift from above.

“Every morning I wake up and I thank God for being here.”

Doctors insist the best way prevent hospitalization or death from COVID -9 is to get vaccinated. Data indicates those who are vaccinated are far less likely to face those outcomes.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.