First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms today and Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got more chance of rain and thunder for the next couple of days!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· 50% chance of rain and storms today as a cold front moves in.

· A few showers and storms are possible Thursday (40%). Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

· The humidity goes down Friday and we have more sunshine than previous days.

· Sunshine is expected for your weekend. Highs will be in the 80s.

· We’re keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

Another cold front will be pushing south into the region today. This increases our chances of rain and thunder. Tropical Wave Invest 91L will bring some moisture to the region as the front moves in which is why we have a 50% chance of rain and thunder today. Expect showers this morning and then some scattered storms by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The wave moves through Northern Florida and Southern Georgia as it treks northeastward over the Atlantic Thursday. The front is to our south and drier air is attempting to make it’s way into the Midlands. It doesn’t quite reach us, however and we remain humid with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

The dry air arrives overnight and this helps lower our temps in the morning down to 62, high temps reach the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies Friday.

We keep the sunshine throughout the weekend and into next week as well. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Hurricane Larry continues to spin over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The storm will create dangerous rip currents at the beach over the next several days. Be careful.

Also, we’re watching potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. An area of low pressure is expected to form in the Gulf, then cross over Florida toward the southeast U.S. coast. This area is being called Invest 91L. It could develop into a tropical system off the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Some heavy rain is possible at times. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Less Humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

