First Alert Forecast: Today is an Alert Day for heavy rain & strong storms; tracking a few more storms on Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking scattered showers and storms today and a few more on your Thursday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Heads up! Today is an Alert Day. We’re tracking heavy rain and strong storms in parts of the Midlands today, capable of producing localized flooding. Turn around, don’t drown.

· Tonight, a few showers and storms are possible (40%). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog overnight. Lows will be in the 70s.

· A cold front will still be nearby Thursday, giving way to a few showers and storms (30-40%). Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

· We’re tracking sunshine for Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Sunshine is expected for your weekend. Highs will be in the 80s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! Today is an Alert Day. A cold front is approaching the Midlands from the northwest, giving way to scattered rain and storms today. That front is also tapping into some tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That means some of the storms could produce some heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Some localized flooding is also possible. Turn around, don’t drown! You never know how deep flooded roads could be.

Tonight, a few showers and storms are possible with the cold front still nearby. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog will be possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

The cold front will still be passing through the Palmetto State Thursday, giving way to a few showers and storms. Rain chances will be around 30-40%. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

We’re tracking sunshine on Friday. It won’t be quite as humid through the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

This weekend, we’ll see more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Hurricane Larry continues to spin over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The storm will create dangerous rip currents at the beach over the next several days. Be careful.

Also, we’re watching potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. An area of low pressure is expected to form in the Gulf, then cross over Florida toward the southeast U.S. coast. This area is being called Invest 91L. It has a medium chance of development soon. We’ll watch it closely. Regardless of development, we’ll have tropical moisture pushing into our viewing area through Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Warm. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

