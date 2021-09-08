SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Discount tickets now on sale for South Carolina State Fair

Discount admission and ride tickets are available now through October 12.
Discount admission and ride tickets are available now through October 12.(S.C. State Fair)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Discount admission and ride tickets for the 2021 South Carolina State Fair are now on sale and will be available through October 12.

“Buying in advance is a great way to save time and skip the box office lines,” says S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith.

Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at participating Circle K locations.

“We hope everyone will take advantage of these discounts and join us this October as we celebrate our 152nd SC State Fair together,” said Smith.

Discount admission tickets are $10 per person ($15-$20 during the fair) and discount ride vouchers are $25 per person ($33 -$38 during the fair).

The 2021 S.C. State Fair will return in-person Wednesday, October 13 through Sunday, October 24 for 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, rides, entertainment and the free, daily “CIRCUS at the Fair.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, 192 deaths over long holiday weekend
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
Josiah T.J. Sanders
16-year-old killed in Columbia shooting, officials say
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting

Latest News

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh’s law license
Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, right, died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in northwest Charlotte....
3-year-old boy killed after more than 80 rounds fired into northwest Charlotte home
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms today and Thursday
A child has died after a shooting in northwest Charlotte overnight.
CMPD: More than 80 rounds fired into home, killing young child