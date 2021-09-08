SkyView
Columbia, West Columbia set to institute mask mandates

West Columbia's special meeting is set to take place at 4 p.m., with both a mask mandate and an ordinance to suspend normal meeting procedures on the agenda.(WRDW)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following neighbor Cayce, Columbia and West Columbia’s city and town councils are calling special meetings on Wednesday to implement a mask ordinance.

West Columbia’s special meeting is set to take place at 4 p.m., with both a mask mandate and an ordinance to suspend normal meeting procedures on the agenda.

The City of Columbia is also expected to create a mask mandate mandate at 5 p.m., but no agenda is yet published.

WIS has obtained a copy of Columbia’s draft ordinance.

It requires masks to be worn in all public places in Columbia, and outdoors when physical distancing is not possible.

It requires “all restaurants, bars, retail stores, barbershops, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the City must require their employees to wear a face covering which covers the nose and mouth at all times while having face to face interaction with the public.”

There are exemptions, including while eating, for health concerns and those two or younger.

The fines are set at up to $100.

The ordinance also requires all public and private students (over the age of 2) and faculty to wear masks, as enforced by the Columbia Fire Marshals. Teachers are specifically not required to enforce the mask mandate, following the State Supreme Court’s ruling on a prior Columbia ordinance.

There are health exemptions.

RELATED STORY | SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law

It prohibits Richland 1 from creating or enforcing a mask ordinance, or using 2021-2022 budget funds for the ordinance.

The city will provide masks for schools to comply with the ordinance.

It would last for 31 days.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

City of Columbia votes to implement vaccine mandate for all employees

