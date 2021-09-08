SkyView
Columbia Mayoral Candidate Forum on the Arts to be hosted at Koger Center

The forum is focused on how the arts contribute to Columbia.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Mayoral Candidate Forum on the Arts that will be held at the Koger Center.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8 and is free for all to attend.

Judi Gatson of WIS TV, will be moderating and the event will be streamed live on WIS’s website and Facebook page.

The forum is focused on how the arts contribute to Columbia, the role of artists, public support for the arts and your vision for arts and culture in our city.

The event will offer candidates an opportunity to communicate their arts-specific platforms, and provide residents, artists, and arts organizations the chance to hear directly from the candidates before the election.

