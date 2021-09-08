SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Blue’s Clues’ original host reappears to celebrate show’s 25th anniversary

On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to...
On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior's twitter account as part of the show's 25th anniversary celebration.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A famous blue pup is turning 25 years old and it’s not in dog years!

The popular children’s program “Blue’s Clues” is celebrating its silver anniversary this year.

On Tuesday, the original host appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior’s Twitter account as part of the celebration.

In the video, Steve Burns sported the striped, green shirt he wore as host of the popular 1990s Nickelodeon series. Burns talked in character about his decision to leave the show in 2002 and thanked fans for their support.

“I never forgot you … ever,” Burns said in the video. “And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Burns has appeared in various videos for the anniversary celebration. In one video, he joined other hosts of the show in a song celebrating Blue.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, 192 deaths over long holiday weekend
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
Josiah T.J. Sanders
16-year-old killed in Columbia shooting, officials say
City of Columbia votes to implement vaccine mandate for all employees
City of Columbia votes to implement vaccine mandate for all employees

Latest News

A driver shortage due to COVID-19 has hit school districts, delivery companies and ride-hailing...
COVID-19 driver shortage hits schools, trucking, ride-sharing services
Here's a look at what might be causing extreme weather around the United States and the world.
Climate change and extreme weather
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,997 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths Wednesday
Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
‘Grandma, I think he’s gone’: 3-year-old boy killed after more than 80 rounds fired into northwest Charlotte home