Benjamin endorses former aide for Mayor

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Outgoing Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says the city should next be led by a former aide who was barely out of his teens when he joined Benjamin’s first campaign 12 years ago.

Benjamin on Wednesday endorsed 33-year-old lawyer Sam Johnson to be his replacement.

He says he likes Johnson’s bold ideas, including hiring a chief health officer for the city to oversee the COVID-19 response.

“When I read through Sam’s ideas for the city I see overlap with some of the things we’ve pursued and advanced over the past several years,” said Mayor Benjamin. “But I also see a whole bunch of new ideas that represent putting a fresh set of eyes on an old set of problems and I think that’s important particularly in the rapidly changing world in which we’re living right now.”

Benjamin passed over three current or former City Council members he has worked with for years and considers friends.

Johnson’s opponents in the Nov. 2 election are current City Council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann and former councilman Moe Baddourah.

