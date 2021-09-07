SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Orangeburg Co.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says one person has died after a...
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says one person has died after a crash that happened at around 9:51 p.m. Monday.(Live 5/File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they responded to a fatal crash three miles north of Holly Hill.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says one person has died after a crash that happened at around 9:51 p.m. Monday.

Tidwell says a 2015 Toyota Carola was heading south on Toney Bay Road when the driver ran off the road near Jacques Lane.

The driver was the only occupant of the car, but troopers say they first ran off the road to the right before over correcting and running off the road to the left.

Tidwell says the car went into a culvert on the left side of the road where the car overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and Tidwell says they were ejected from the car.

Tidwell say the driver was transported to a Prisma Health hospital, but they died from their wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at...
Man dies following shooting on McQueen Street in Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will delay the release of new...
SC Health Dept. to release 4-day total of new COVID-19 cases, deaths Tuesday

Latest News

The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
wis
FIRST ALERT - Storm chances for today through Thursday
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at...
Man dies following shooting on McQueen Street in Columbia
Man dies following shooting on McQueen Street in Columbia
Man dies following shooting on McQueen Street in Columbia