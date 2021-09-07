Suspects sought in Richland County murder investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection with a murder.

According to officials, Sherman Jones, 21, is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime and Ameria Capers, 24, is wanted for accessory to murder after the fact.

Officials say charges stem from a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex.

Deputies say they were called to the Austin Woods Apartments at 7648 Garners Ferry Road around 12:25 pm on April 13 for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they say a man was being transported to the hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Once at the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say Jones and Capers are believed to be together and may be armed. Anyone who sees them should use caution and call 911.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Jones and Capers may also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.

