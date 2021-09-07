SkyView
Money Matters: Common budgeting mistakes

By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Everyone has trouble creating a budget and sticking to it.

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners talked about some of the common budgeting mistakes he sees people make.

“For most people, it’s in their head and they haven’t written it down,” Bradley said. “If you haven’t written it down and it’s in your head, you’re going to miss a lot of things.”

Bradley also elaborated on how we can avoid the pitfalls of budgeting mistakes.

“Ranking your wants,” said Bradley. “If you just sit down initially and figure out which wants are most important to you... it will allow you to budget for things a lot more clearly.”

Most importantly, Bradley says if you follow these steps, you can have fun on your budget and reward yourself with small items as different goals and successes are accomplished on your budgeting path.

