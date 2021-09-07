SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man killed in shooting outside home in Clarendon County

(Gray News)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in the driveway of a home.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. on September 6.

Officials say they responded to the 1200 block of Furse Road after receiving a complaint about hearing gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies found 43-year-old Kelvin Brunson lying in the driveway of the home. He appeared to have been shot several times.

First responders attempted to revive Brunson but were unsuccessful.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Josiah T.J. Sanders
16-year-old killed in Columbia shooting, officials say

Latest News

Gilbert Middle School switches to virtual learning
Gilbert Middle School switches to virtual learning
Ameria Capers and Sherman Jones
Two wanted in murder investigation, deputies say
The temporary shift in instruction for all students will last through Friday, September 17.
Gilbert Middle School switches to virtual learning
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, 192 deaths over long holiday weekend