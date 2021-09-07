Man killed in shooting outside home in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in the driveway of a home.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. on September 6.

Officials say they responded to the 1200 block of Furse Road after receiving a complaint about hearing gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies found 43-year-old Kelvin Brunson lying in the driveway of the home. He appeared to have been shot several times.

First responders attempted to revive Brunson but were unsuccessful.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

