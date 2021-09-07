Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire over the weekend says he is going to rehab.

Alex Murdaugh’s statement Monday also said he “made a lot of decisions that I truly regret” but did not go into details.

Hours later, Murdaugh’s law firm said he took money from the business.

PMPED law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them. Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were killed June 7.

No arrests have been made.

