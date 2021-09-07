Gilbert Middle School switches to virtual learning

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - Gilbert Middle School in Lexington School District One will move to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, September 8 .

The temporary shift in instruction for all students will last through Friday, September 17.

Students are tentatively scheduled to come back to school and resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, September 20. There will be no school-related clubs, sports, activities and/or events during this time.

A statement released by Superintendent Dr. Greg Little and GMS Principal Dr. Kyle Meetze states:

“We made this decision based on the school’s percentage of students and staff who are positive, as well as the high percentage of students and staff who are also quarantined. For these reasons, we will temporarily move all students to e-learning from September 8–17. Again, we will tentatively shift back to face-to-face learning on Monday, September 20.”

Families can pick up no-cost student meals on Wednesday, September 8, and Tuesday, September 14, from 12–1 p.m., in the GMS bus loop.

