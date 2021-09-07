FIRST ALERT - Storm chances for today through Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With our humidity going up, we see a better chance of showers and storms.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

A cold front will push into the region and stall over the area today brining a 40% chance of scattered storms.

Another front moves in Wednesday and increases our chances to 50% of some afternoon rain and thunder.

A tropical wave is blocked by our cold front to our south Thursday, but we still see a 40% chance of afternoon storms.

The cold front will clear out our humidity and it will be quite comfortable Friday and Saturday.

wis (wis)

First Alert Weather Summary:

A cold front will stall over the region today and will spark a 40% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Highs today will reach the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Another front and associated trough in the jet stream swings south Wednesday. This increases our chances of rain to 50%. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

The front pushes south and a tropical wave moves north over Northern Florida. This will be enough cause to warrant a 40% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon once again Thursday. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 80s.

wis (wis)

Dry air moves in behind the front and we have a cooler morning Friday because of it. Lows are down to 65. Highs reach the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

The weekend looks dry as high pressure dominates and dry air stays in place. Lows are in the low 60s Saturday morning and highs reach the mid 80s.

wis (wis)

Tropical Update:

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

An area of low pressure on the northern side of the Yucatán Peninsula has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days and could impact the Southern Gulf Coast with rain and wind toward the middle of the week.

wis (wis)

Hurricane Larry, is located in the central Atlantic and is a major hurricane. It’s expected to move pretty close the Bermuda this week. It is no threat to the US.

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Mindy and Nicholas.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Today: Showers, downpours and storms on/off. Rain chances are 40%. Highs will be in the mid 80s and humid.

Wednesday: Highs in the mid to upper 80s and humid. A 50% chance for showers, downpours and storms.

Thursday: Another day with scattered showers, downpours and storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

Friday: Sunshine with passing clouds. Dry skies with lower humidity and temps in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny with a cooler start in the 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s for the afternoon with low humidity.

wis (wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.