First Alert Forecast: Tracking showers and storms Wednesday & Thursday, then sunshine for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms before the weekend arrives.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of showers and storms (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

· A cold front pushes in Wednesday, giving way to scattered rain and storms (50%). Highs will be in the 80s.

· A few showers and storms are possible Thursday (40%). Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

· We’re tracking sunshine for Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Sunshine is expected for your weekend. Highs will be in the 80s.

· We’re keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

A stationary front is close to the Midlands. That front will keep us a bit unsettled this evening and tonight with a chance of showers and storms (20-30%) as it taps into some tropical moisture over the Gulf of Mexico (Invest 91L). Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

The stationary front will eventually dissolve Wednesday, allowing a cold front push in from the northwest. The cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the Midlands, and again, some of the moisture will come from the tropics. Rain chances are around 50%. Some of the rain could be heavy, especially by afternoon and evening. Watch out for some localized flooding.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

WIS (WIS)

The cold front will still be nearby Thursday, giving way to a few showers and storms. Rain chances will be around 40%. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

WIS (WIS)

We’re tracking sunshine on Friday. It won’t be as humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

This weekend, we’ll see more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Hurricane Larry continues to spin over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The storm will create dangerous rip currents at the beach over the next several days. Be careful.

Also, we’re watching potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. An area of low pressure is expected to form in the Gulf, then cross over Florida toward the southeast U.S. coast. This area is being called Invest 91L. It could develop into a tropical system off the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain/Storms (20-30%). Warm. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Some heavy rain is possible at times. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.