Corrections officer charged with assaulting inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A correctional officer at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has been charged in connection with the assault of an inmate.

Signeous Green, 47, has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery.

According to reports, on August 21 a team of officers were attempting to remove an inmate from his cell for disciplinary action when the inmate refused to go.

A physical altercation between the officers and the inmate then broke out.

During the altercation, the inmate suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was asked to investigate the incident to determine whether or not excessive force was used to restrain the inmate.

Green was later charged in connection with that investigation. He has been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

