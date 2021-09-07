Community reacts to fatal shooting of Lower Richland student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friends and family of a 16-year-old who was fatally shot are reacting to the news of his death.

Josiah Sanders was shot inside a home on the 4100 block of McQueen Street Sunday. He later died from his injuries Monday evening.

Family members say the home belonged to his grandmother and that a bullet went through the front door.

Sanders’ aunt told WIS that he was quite the character and always found a way to make others laugh.

The family says they are just trying to figure out who is responsible.

Neighbors say police were out yesterday looking at cameras in the neighborhood trying to gather evidence.

The civic organization “Building Better Communities” came out to speak with the community to try to get to the bottom of what happened.

“We go out to the communities and see how we can help,” Perry Bradley with Building Better Communities said. “We don’t tell them what to do, but we do what we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Neighbors say they all heard the gunfire but didn’t see anything.

They also said they’re afraid to even let their young children go outside to play.

“That’s horrible,” Bradley said. “When I was little I remember riding my bike up and down the road in the neighborhood.”

Counselors were on hand at Lower Richland High School to help students who may be grieving the loss of Sanders.

Richland One School District put out this statement reading the incident saying:

“We were saddened to learn that one of our students, Josiah Sanders, was killed Sunday night. Josiah was a sophomore at Lower Richland High School. The district’s crisis team was at the school today to provide counseling, assistance, and support to students and staff as needed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Josiah’s family and the students and staff at Lower Richland.”

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the shooting, but so far they have not made an arrest in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.