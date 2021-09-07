SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Club shooting kills 1, injures 7 in Kansas

Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita,...
Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita Police say one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a shooting in downtown Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect got into a fight at Enigma Club & Lounge and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club, KWCH reported.

A 30-year-old man was killed, two others received life-threatening injuries, and three were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Another two received minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. He’s described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-9. Police are still working to get a vehicle description.

Copyright 2021 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at...
Man dies following shooting on McQueen Street in Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will delay the release of new...
SC Health Dept. to release 4-day total of new COVID-19 cases, deaths Tuesday

Latest News

The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
The 80-year-old Brazilian soccer great went to the hospital last week for routine exams when...
Soccer great Pelé recovering from colon surgery to remove tumor
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady