City of Columbia votes to implement vaccine mandate for all employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia City Council has unanimously voted to implement a vaccine mandate for all of its employees.

City leaders say the initiative will begin by offering monetary incentives to employees to encourage them to get vaccinated.

This step will later be followed by mandatory COVID testing in hopes to further encourage all employees to get vaccinated.

Any employee not vaccinated by Nov. 1 may risk employment status, according to the city.

Columbia City Council unanimously votes to require all city employees get vaccinated by Nov. 1 or risk employment status. City will offer monetary incentive for all workers who get the shot before Nov. 1, then follow with mandatory testing to encourage vaccinations. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/htypEWCTW2 — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) September 7, 2021

The cities of Charleston and North Charleston, as well as Charleston County, voted last week to require their city and county employees, respectively, be vaccinated.

WIS asked Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin before Tuesday’s council meeting if that measure was being considered in Columbia.

“Obviously, it’s a deeply divisive issue, but we have to approach it in terms of keeping all of our 2,300 employees safe so that they can continue to provide services to the people of Columbia,” Benjamin said. “So we see this not only as a public health issue, but also as a business interruption issue. How do we make sure that our police officers and our firefighters can still respond to emergency situations? They can’t if they’re homesick or worse for that matter. So we’re going to seriously take it up today.”

