City of Cayce approves emergency face-covering ordinance

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce has unanimously voted to approve an emergency face-covering ordinance.

The decision was made during a city council meeting Tuesday.

The ordinance is expected to go into effect at 6 a.m. on September 10. It will expire 61 days after it goes into effect.

According to the ordinance, anyone over the age of two, entering a city building including restaurants, retail stores, salons, barbershops, grocery stores, convenience stores, medical and dental offices, and pharmacies, and including fitness centers and studios while such persons are not engaging in exercise, must wear a face covering while inside the building or structure, excluding restaurants while seated.

Council members say Lexington Medical Center requested that the mandate be put into effect due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Lexington Medical Center indicated in its recent correspondence that its ability to provide the best health care services is “in peril due to the overwhelming number of COVID-related hospitalizations” and requested that the City reinstate mask mandates to help prevent the spread of this disease.

“With only roughly 4 out of every 10 people in a room in SC vaccinated, we are stuck in the same place we were last year, and maybe even worse,” Mayor Elise Partin said. “The hospital is pleading with us to mask up until we get more people vaccinated. Thank you for masking up and getting vaccinated to support our businesses to keep them safely open and to support our hospitals and all those who take care of us when we need them.”

Citizens will be fined $25 if they do not comply with the mandate. Businesses will be fined $100.

You can read the full ordinance below:

