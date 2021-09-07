Authorities: Police officer shot at car fleeing traffic stop

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities are investigating after a police officer fired gunshots at a car fleeing a traffic stop.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a statement that nobody was injured after the shots were fired Monday in Lancaster near the South Carolina-North Carolina state line.

Lancaster police spokeswoman Kayla Vaughn said in a statement that the officer pulled over a driver for reckless driver and discovered the license plate matched that of a vehicle that had fled law enforcement a week early.

The statement said the officer tried to approach the driver when the vehicle sped off and tried to strike him, prompting the officer to fire his gun.

The motorist later stopped and fled on foot. SLED said authorities were still searching for him.

