Aiken County school leaders to discuss COVID concerns today

Aiken County schools mask
Aiken County schools mask(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school board will hold a special-called meeting today to discuss topics related to COVID concerns impacting area schools.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of two student deaths.

Aiken County Public Schools spokesman Mike Rosier confirmed that a fourth-grader with coronavirus died last week and a 10th-grader died, as well. The 15-year-old girl’s grandfather shared a GoFundMe page with us, saying she died Sept. 1 of COVID-19.

The Aiken County school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Topics of discussion are said to pertain to quarantine frustrations and ways the school district can address COVID-19 within the state’s restrictions and requirements.

The meeting follows the school district’s report last week that more than 4,000 students, just over 17% of the district’s student population, had been quarantined. This led some parents to call for action. But the district can’t impose a mask mandate because a stipulation in the state budget bans that.

