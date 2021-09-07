16-year-old killed in Columbia shooting, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a homicide shooting that killed a teenager, officials say.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, Josiah T.J. Sanders, 16, of Columbia died following a shooting on the 4100 block of McQueen Street.

Officials say when officers arrived to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday, they found Sanders with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries Monday evening.

“We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter,” said Coroner Rutherford.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The coroner’s office is assisting CPD with the investigation.

