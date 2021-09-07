SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

14-year-old, 17-year-old suspected of bringing gun and ammo to high school in Rock Hill

At this point in the investigation, the students tell investigators they were using the gun during the filming of a music video.
At this point in the investigation, the students tell investigators they were using the gun...
At this point in the investigation, the students tell investigators they were using the gun during the filming of a music video.(KY3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking into two teenagers on the possibility that they may have brought a gun and ammunition to a high school in Rock Hill.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have identified two students, one 17-year-old and one 14-year-old, who were involved.

Deputies say they do not believe the students were going use the gun at school for violence. At this point in the investigation, the students tell investigators they were using the gun during the filming of a music video.

School administrators and Resource Officers searched one student’s bookbag and the lockers of both students for any weapons.

K9 units also searched the restrooms and lockers for additional guns and none were found.

One student has been petitioned to Family Court on the charges of possession of a weapon on school property and unlawful possession of a hand gun by a person under the age of 18.  Charges are still pending for the second juvenile.

The case remains under police investigation. Rock Hill School District administration is handling disciplinary action for the students.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Josiah T.J. Sanders
16-year-old killed in Columbia shooting, officials say

Latest News

Josiah T.J. Sanders
Community reacts to fatal shooting of Lower Richland student
City of Cayce approves emergency face-covering ordinance
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking showers and storms Wednesday & Thursday, then sunshine for your weekend
Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Criminal charges dismissed for the father of a child who fatally shot himself inside a car in Manitou Springs