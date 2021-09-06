SkyView
Woman, 76, stabbed to death after fight with roommate, deputies say

By WKMG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - A fight between two elderly female roommates in Florida turned deadly when one stabbed the other multiple times, authorities say.

Suzanne Dickens, 76, was stabbed to death Saturday inside her Orange County, Florida, home after a dispute with her roommate, 79-year-old Thelma Atterbury, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators arrested Atterbury, who is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Thelma Atterbury, 79, is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her...
Thelma Atterbury, 79, is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her roommate, 76-year-old Suzanne Dickens, to death at their home.(Source: Orange County Inmate Records)

Daynalee Oriental, who was visiting her mother in the neighborhood at the time, says the incident is hard to wrap her head around.

“I am shocked because it’s four old ladies that live there, like what could y’all possibly be arguing about?” she said. “If someone would have told me without me seeing it, I wouldn’t have believed it because it’s no noise – it’s just four old ladies – like the whole neighborhood is just quiet.”

Other neighbors say the incident could’ve been handled differently.

“Just sad that somebody lost their life over probably a silly argument,” said a neighbor only identified as Christie.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

