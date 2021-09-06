SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tom Brady had COVID-19 in February, report says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, waves to fans as his personal trainer Alex...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, waves to fans as his personal trainer Alex Guerrero, center, watches during a celebration of their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he tested positive for COVID-19 after his seventh Super Bowl win.

Brady told the Tampa Bay Times he tested positive back in February, not long after the team’s championship boat parade celebrating their win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

At this time, there is no link between attending the parade and the positive test.

Brady is now fully vaccinated against the virus. In fact, the entire Bucs team and coaching staff are vaccinated.

Brady told the newspaper he believes the virus will be more of a factor this year than last.

The comments come ahead of the start of the NFL’s regular season.

The NFL carried out last season under strict COVID-19 safety protocols, including constant testing, required mask usage and limited contact with the outside public. Those protocols have been loosened somewhat this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
Gamecocks open Beamer Era with a win against Eastern Illinois
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Latest News

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at...
Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting in Columbia
WIS
FIRST ALERT - The humidity is back, and so is the chance of scattered storms
More than half a million customers in Louisiana are still without power, and it could be weeks...
One week after Ida, residents still reeling
Thelma Atterbury, 79, is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her...
Woman, 76, stabbed to death after fight with roommate, deputies say