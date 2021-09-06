SkyView
Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Columbia Sunday night, officials say.

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers found a man with life threatening injuries in the 4100 block of McQueen Street.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

