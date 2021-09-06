SkyView
SC Health Dept. to release 4-day total of new COVID-19 cases, deaths Tuesday

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will delay the release of new COVID-19 cases and deaths because of the Labor Day holiday.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will delay the release of new COVID-19 cases and deaths because of the Labor Day holiday.

That means the agency will release four days of data on Tuesday.

DHEC releases new case and death counts on a 48-hour delay, meaning the data it releases on Tuesday will cover test results and deaths from last Thursday through Sunday.

For the past three weeks, DHEC’s three-day total of new COVID-19 cases exceeded the 10,000-mark. It reported more than 16,000 cases last Monday.

Since the pandemic started, the latest numbers, reported on Friday, show the state has had more than 750,000 cases and more than 10,700 deaths.

South Carolina has performed more than 9.6 million COVID tests since March of last year.

