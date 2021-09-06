SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification

The Carolina Squat
The Carolina Squat(Kirstie Langley)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification known as the “Carolina Squat.”

The squat, much like its name implies, is a growing trend where the front of a truck is raised and the rear lowered, giving a truck a “squatted” look. It’s known in other areas as the “California lean” and the “Tennessee tilt.”

Some say this modification is hazardous because the driver’s view of the road can be obstructed due to the angle of the vehicle. Additionally, the tilted modification can affect how the truck brakes.

According to the newly-signed law, a vehicle would be in violation if “the alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender.”

Those found in violation can have their driver’s license revoked for one year.

The new law goes into effect on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
Gamecocks open Beamer Era with a win against Eastern Illinois
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Latest News

George Edwards was last seen gathering his luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Police search for missing man with medical issues last seen gathering luggage at CLT
WIS
FIRST ALERT - The humidity is back, and so is the chance of scattered storms
The ceremony is open to the public.
Fort Jackson plans 20th anniversary ceremony of 9/11 attacks
Wildlife scientists and a South Carolina zoo are teaming up to save endangered gopher frogs.
SC wildlife scientists and zoo team up to save gopher frogs