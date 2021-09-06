SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man dies following shooting on McQueen Street in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man, officials say.

The shooting occurred on the 4100 block of McQueen Street.

According to reports, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. The man later died from his injuries Monday evening.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The coroner’s office is assisting CPD with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
Gamecocks open Beamer Era with a win against Eastern Illinois

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Humidity is back and so are the storm chances
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
Law enforcement urges boating and COVID safety on Labor Day
Law enforcement urges boating and COVID safety on Labor Day
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting