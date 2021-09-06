Man dies following shooting on McQueen Street in Columbia
Published: Sep. 6, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man, officials say.
The shooting occurred on the 4100 block of McQueen Street.
According to reports, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. The man later died from his injuries Monday evening.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
The coroner’s office is assisting CPD with the investigation.
