Man dies following shooting on McQueen Street in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man, officials say.

The shooting occurred on the 4100 block of McQueen Street.

According to reports, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. The man later died from his injuries Monday evening.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The coroner’s office is assisting CPD with the investigation.

