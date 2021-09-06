Law enforcement urges boating and COVID safety on Labor Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Labor Day means sunshine and lake time even during a pandemic.

There were a lot of boats out on the water, as well as, law enforcement making sure everyone was following the law.

Michael Martinez, along with his wife and three kids, spent the holiday enjoying the last bit of summer.

“It’s Labor Day and I’m out here having fun, playing cornhole. I’m winning every game so far,” Michael Martinez said. “This is the end of summer for us because we got kids in sports, cheer, baseball, and games start next weekend.”

The Martinez family was joined by hundreds of others at Sandy Beach miles away from their worries, especially the coronavirus.

“We’re outside. No masks, the pandemic didn’t affect us last year or this year at all,” Drake Johnson said.

Even on the water, South Carolinians are still urged to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

To date, there has only been one accident on Lake Murray. It occurred on Memorial Day when five people were injured in a boating crash.

Citizens are urged to stay safe on the water by keeping a close eye on their surroundings, going slow in no-wake zones, and not drinking while operating a boat.

