GRAPHIC: Police warn of golf cart danger for children, pets

The person was driving a golf cart when it appeared the dog fell out of the drivers lap into the middle of the road.
The person was driving a golf cart when it appeared the dog fell out of the drivers lap into the middle of the road.
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Pawleys Island Police Department is warning citizens to drive their golf carts carefully with a graphic video of a pet being dragged.

The Pawleys Island Police Department released a tweet at 11:44 a.m. Monday showing a dog falling out of someone’s lap and then being dragged down the road while the leash was still attached.

The person was driving a golf cart when it appeared the dog fell out of the drivers lap, and into the middle of the road.

The driver it appears tried to pull over, but not before the dog had been dragged a considerable distance.

In the tweet, the Pawleys Island Police Department said, “Golf carts can be dangerous if not operated in a safe manner. Please do not drive with children or pets in your lap. It is difficult to maintain control of the steering wheel & your passenger at the same time. We’re grateful this dog was not seriously injured.”

