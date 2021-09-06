SkyView
Deputies capture ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after 64-year-old found dead in Robeson County home

Demarreon McDaniel
Demarreon McDaniel(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A homicide suspect has been captured thanks to an off-duty police officer, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were searching for 28-year-old Demarreon McDaniel of Rowland after they said he shot and killed 64-year-old Tracy Worriax on Friday night at a home on Troy Drive.

Authorities said on Sunday an off-duty Rowland police officer spotted McDaniel along Highway 710 outside of town and called 911 and Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Deputies and the sheriff’s K9 unit were dispatched to the area. A short time later, deputies said they found McDaniel inside a home and took him into custody without incident.

“We would like to thank everyone that assisted with this investigation,” said Wilkins. “This is an example of local law enforcement, law enforcement from South Carolina and citizens working together to bring a suspect to justice.”

McDaniel is charged with first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

Robeson County sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information on the homicide investigation to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

