Alex Murdaugh enters rehab, resigning from law firm

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh(Provided)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alex Murdaugh says he will resign from his law firm and enter rehab in his first statement released since he was shot along a rural road in Hampton County.

Murdaugh released the following statement through his attorney, Dick Harpootlian:

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville. SLED says Hampton County dispatch received a 911 call from Murdaugh on Saturday at 1:34 p.m. where he told dispatchers that he had been shot.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released new details on Sunday in the shooting of Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

