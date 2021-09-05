SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Virtual learning? Face-to-face? Where schools stand in South Carolina

By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As COVID-19 cases continue rising in South Carolina, many school districts are faced with the decision of whether or not to continue face-to-face learning.

MORE | Aiken County copes with death of 4th-grader with COVID

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Education, 17 districts have already moved to some form of virtual or hybrid learning as of Sept. 3. Hybrid learning means that some individual schools in a given district have gone virtual, while others have not.

The map below illustrates how things are statewide as of Sept. 3, with most districts remaining in face-to-face formats. Hybrid districts are highlighted in purple, while fully virtual ones are in yellow.

This map from the South Carolina Department of Educations shows which learning methods...
This map from the South Carolina Department of Educations shows which learning methods districts are using across the state.(SC Department of Education)

Copyright 2021 WMBF

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
Gamecocks open Beamer Era with a win against Eastern Illinois
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Latest News

Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Evans family remembers 4-year-old
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
‘I miss being here’: Clemson, Georgia fans get out early as Bank of America Stadium preps for...
‘Great to be back’: Thousands of fans pack uptown Charlotte as Georgia clips Clemson in major college football clash
Florida health officials are reporting an average of more than 18,000 COVID cases per day....
Teen who battled COVID sends message to unvaccinated: 'It could hit you as hard as it hit me'